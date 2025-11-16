M Böhm, et al.

Ways to rejuvenate are a popular topic of research and several of my past newsletters explored new paths to find senotherapeutics:

Who knew that Kid Poo could be a Fountain of Youth? Apparently, Grandparent babysitters, did.

Is dialysis a potential fountain of youth? What plasma components are involved, if at all.

Rejuvenators: searching for those essential components. Reduce the toxins or add in growth stimulators?

Can we regenerate bone lost to age-related periodontitis? Drug found to stimulate regrowth

Brown adipose tissue involved in longevity? Brown or beige is best to age.

What factors can reduce the adverse impact of increasing frailty? In this newsletter, I further examine reports of: