Foiling the finality of frailty : focus on skin aging
Ways to rejuvenate are a popular topic of research and several of my past newsletters explored new paths to find senotherapeutics:
Who knew that Kid Poo could be a Fountain of Youth? Apparently, Grandparent babysitters, did.
Is dialysis a potential fountain of youth? What plasma components are involved, if at all.
Rejuvenators: searching for those essential components. Reduce the toxins or add in growth stimulators?
Can we regenerate bone lost to age-related periodontitis? Drug found to stimulate regrowth
Brown adipose tissue involved in longevity? Brown or beige is best to age.
What factors can reduce the adverse impact of increasing frailty? In this newsletter, I further examine reports of:
Boosted levels of local macrophages restore microvascular perfusion and repair capacity in aged mouse skin
Several hormones impact skin aging and repair
Relationship between HPG axis integrity and the mortality risk associated with late-life frailty
Rosemary extract can shift the healing process from scarring to healthy skin regeneration
