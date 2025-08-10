BioMedWorks’ Newsletter
Mast cells are guardians of the glymphatics
Another piece of the puzzle to ponder.
Aug 10
•
BioMedWorks
3
Silos and Crevasses: NIH, FDA, CDC (and DoD)
Time to rethink the way things are
Published on Malone News
•
Aug 5
Surfing the brain wave news
More evidence of synching sine waves when socializing
Aug 3
•
BioMedWorks
5
July 2025
Gut bacteria signals CNS via intestinal toll
To regulate your appetite and food intake.
Jul 27
•
BioMedWorks
4
Cornea cures include Mom's milk
Old wives tales pan out in research tests
Jul 20
•
BioMedWorks
6
1
For liver to regenerate, glutamate is great
Umami is a hepatic essential.
Jul 13
•
BioMedWorks
3
Turning plastic into pain killers
Waste is converted to acetominephen and aspirin
Jul 6
•
BioMedWorks
4
2
July 4 BBQ: a Beer Belly can be good. Enjoy some brewskis with your brats.
Drink beer to gain more diversity in your gut bugs
Published on BioMedWorks’ Newsletter
•
Jul 3
June 2025
Recovery from muscle damage: brain is involved
inhibition due to pain stops muscle rehabilitation.
Jun 29
•
BioMedWorks
3
Drug combo beats placebo in treating alcohol abuse
with less nausea, too.
Jun 22
•
BioMedWorks
5
More info on Placebo: Neural circuit identified
We are hard wired to 'relieve ourselves' of pain.
Jun 15
•
BioMedWorks
4
Girl gonadal steroids stimulate Tcells to titrate opioid peptides
estrogen and progesterone take pain away
Jun 8
•
BioMedWorks
4
1
