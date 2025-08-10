BioMedWorks’ Newsletter

July 2025

Gut bacteria signals CNS via intestinal toll
To regulate your appetite and food intake.
  
Cornea cures include Mom's milk
Old wives tales pan out in research tests
  
For liver to regenerate, glutamate is great
Umami is a hepatic essential.
  
Turning plastic into pain killers
Waste is converted to acetominephen and aspirin
  
July 4 BBQ: a Beer Belly can be good. Enjoy some brewskis with your brats.
Drink beer to gain more diversity in your gut bugs
June 2025

Recovery from muscle damage: brain is involved
inhibition due to pain stops muscle rehabilitation.
  
Drug combo beats placebo in treating alcohol abuse
with less nausea, too.
  
More info on Placebo: Neural circuit identified
We are hard wired to 'relieve ourselves' of pain.
  
Girl gonadal steroids stimulate Tcells to titrate opioid peptides
estrogen and progesterone take pain away
  
